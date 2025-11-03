Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 1,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $141.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $246.88.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Herc in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

