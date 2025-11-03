Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $254.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.52. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.