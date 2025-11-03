Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after buying an additional 1,717,432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 993,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 588,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1857 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.