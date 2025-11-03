Contrasting JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Powell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JNS and Powell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JNS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Powell Industries 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

Powell Industries has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.62%. Given Powell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powell Industries is more favorable than JNS.

This table compares JNS and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JNS N/A N/A N/A Powell Industries 16.22% 33.16% 18.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JNS and Powell Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JNS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Powell Industries $1.08 billion 4.28 $149.85 million $14.40 26.62

Powell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than JNS.

Risk and Volatility

JNS has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Powell Industries beats JNS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

