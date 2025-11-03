Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,522,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,240 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 453.8% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,755,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 1,438,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,190,000 after buying an additional 510,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,076,000 after buying an additional 423,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,745.6% in the second quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 234,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

