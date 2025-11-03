Contrasting YaSheng Group (HERB) and Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

YaSheng Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YaSheng Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group $18.59 million $5.31 million 1.38 YaSheng Group Competitors $32.56 billion $118.42 million 7.33

Profitability

YaSheng Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group. YaSheng Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares YaSheng Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A YaSheng Group Competitors -408.23% -60.54% -17.89%

Summary

YaSheng Group peers beat YaSheng Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

