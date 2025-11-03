Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $200.03 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.02 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.