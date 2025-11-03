Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,478 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $131.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

