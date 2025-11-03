Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. William Blair lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 1.5%

LULU opened at $170.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.