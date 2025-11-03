Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Applied Digital accounts for 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Applied Digital worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,032.28. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $3,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,720.96. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 834,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,090,154. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 6.77. Applied Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

