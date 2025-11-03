Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) & DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Head to Head Review

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DMC Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DMC Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. DMC Global pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DMC Global pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Presidio Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. DMC Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMC Global has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and DMC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -63.99% -21.64% -5.45% DMC Global -17.54% -1.27% -0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and DMC Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.05 million 0.50 -$25.63 million ($11.63) -0.54 DMC Global $619.58 million 0.27 -$94.45 million ($8.64) -0.93

Presidio Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DMC Global. DMC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presidio Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and DMC Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 DMC Global 1 2 0 0 1.67

DMC Global has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given DMC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DMC Global is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Summary

DMC Global beats Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

