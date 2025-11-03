Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 8.4% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,207,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 887,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8,614.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 377,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 373,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

