Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $39.18 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

