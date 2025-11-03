Tsfg LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,165 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter.

BUFR stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

