Tsfg LLC Acquires 15,021 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

