Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,849 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up about 0.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Saia by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $135,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $292.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.00. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.43.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Saia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.67.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

