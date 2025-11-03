Tsfg LLC Invests $5.90 Million in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,098,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

