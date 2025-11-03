Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

