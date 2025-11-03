iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

