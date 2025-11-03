Short Interest in Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Expands By 45.1%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 99,700 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 332.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 332.3 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 5.0%

PAHGF stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

