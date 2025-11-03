RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Cut by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average is $149.76. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

