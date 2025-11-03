iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

