Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Taboola.com worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,635.26. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $944.98 million, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.27.

TBLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

