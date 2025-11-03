McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of McKesson worth $287,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 22.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 151.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,159,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $811.96 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $498.32 and a 1-year high of $846.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $741.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $860.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.15.
In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
