Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

MDLZ opened at $57.46 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

