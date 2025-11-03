Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.03 million, a PE ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 7.10%.The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eton Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO James R. Gruber sold 39,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $631,565.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,631.84. This trade represents a 15.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.