Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 4.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NYSE LNG opened at $212.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.28 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

