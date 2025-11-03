Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 351,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 794,222 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

