Analysts Set Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Price Target at $245.00

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

Institutional Trading of Enpro

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 98.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 236.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average of $204.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. Enpro has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $248.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

