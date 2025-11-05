Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $66.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as low as $58.38 and last traded at $58.9840, with a volume of 3530067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

