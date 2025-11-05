Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynacor Group FY2025 Earnings

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNGFree Report) – Equities researchers at Atrium Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dynacor Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Dynacor Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.18. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG)

