Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $49.5970 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $411.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

