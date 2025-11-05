Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $49.5970 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $411.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Treace Medical Concepts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.