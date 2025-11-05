Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SPXC FY2025 Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.61. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPXC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $213.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $233.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

