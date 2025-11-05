Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$152.57.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
