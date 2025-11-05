What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:DBM Q3 Earnings?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.31.

DBM stock opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75.

Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

