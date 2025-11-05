Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of VONHF opened at C$69.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.62. Vontobel has a 52-week low of C$64.07 and a 52-week high of C$69.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontobel in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

