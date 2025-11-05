National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.33.
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.
