National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.33.

Shares of TFII opened at C$126.19 on Monday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$102.57 and a 1 year high of C$219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$128.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.65.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.

