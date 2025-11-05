Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) PT Set at C$3.65 by National Bankshares

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.65 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 121.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Probe Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Probe Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

Shares of CVE:PRB opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65. Probe Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.33.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

