Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $4.9391 billion for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PH opened at $769.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $792.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 481.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,490,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

