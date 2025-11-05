RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.0935 and last traded at $13.0935. 5,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.3050.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 600.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

