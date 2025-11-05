Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.24 and last traded at GBX 4.24. Approximately 12,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 265,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primorus Investments had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

