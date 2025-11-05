Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.49. 34,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 27,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Evans Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.