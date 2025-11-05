Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.49. 34,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 27,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

