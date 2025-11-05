NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 17,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 17,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

