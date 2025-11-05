Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11.07. 228,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,017,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25.

Creo Medical Group Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market cap of £45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.48.

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 4 EPS for the quarter. Creo Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 73.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Creo Medical Group PLC will post -10.0800005 EPS for the current year.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

