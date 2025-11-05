Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.10 and last traded at GBX 80.20. Approximately 3,479,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,560,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 73 to GBX 77 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £999.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.18.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 6 earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 earnings per share for the current year.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

