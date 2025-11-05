MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

MGM China Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.4085 dividend. This represents a yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.33. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

