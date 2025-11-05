Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 212,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 62,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.