Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 19.95. Approximately 5,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.93.

Third Point Investors Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.