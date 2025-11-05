Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Galenfeha Stock Down 25.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

