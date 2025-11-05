Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 50. Approximately 35,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 16,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.27.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (2.16) EPS for the quarter. Zinc Media Group had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts predict that Zinc Media Group plc will post 4.7099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

